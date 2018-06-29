Mid-Mo Communities to host eclipse events

COLUMBIA - Cities across mid-Missouri are scheduled to host different events in celebration of the solar eclipse occurring on Aug. 21.

Official viewing sites:

Several events will take place throughout the weekend and Monday of the solar eclipse at several locations within Columbia.

Cosmo Park: Throughout the weekend, family-friendly activities including a movie in the park, live music, a bike trail ride and more will be hosted in celebration for the eclipse viewing on Monday. The park will be open for guests to watch the solar eclipse.

Sunday Only:

Totality Run: In celebration for the total solar eclipse the next day, a 5k will be held at 9 a.m. The 5k will be at Cosmo Park and participants will walk/run along the Bear Creek Trail. Registration fees increase by $5 starting August 1st. Admission includes solar eclipse glasses, a Totality Run t-shirt, Shakespeare's pizza and more. Register HERE.

Monday Only:

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Foodstock - Located at Corporate Lake (near Rock Bridge High School) this event will have live music, food trucks, restaurants, beer tents, games, hot air balloons, kids area, fireworks (at 8 p.m.) and contests amoung other activities. Find more information HERE.

The Capital Eclipse Celebration will host several events the weekend of the solar eclipse.

Saturday:

9 a.m. - noon: The 6th annual Hotter n Hell 5k Fun Run will be held at the Jefferson City Fire Department Training Facility. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. but register by August 7th to guarantee a spot. Registration fee is $30 including a t-shirt and eclipse glasses. Activities for all ages will be provided, including face paint, bounce house, etc.

Sunday:

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: The Scholastic Education Series will offer different classes and lectures based upon interest and education level at the Missouri State Capitol, Missouri River Regional Library and other locations. These are designed to enhance your solar eclipse experience. Admission for classes should be free, however, some classese may require a fee. This event is sponsored by Scholastic.

Missouri State Penitentiary Tours will be open both Saturday and Sunday on the weekend of the solar eclipse. Ticketing prices start at $12 and hours will vary.

Monday:

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Capital Eclipse Village is hosting a festival in North Jefferson City filled with live music, kid's activities, vendors and more. Parking is $10 per car and a free shuttle is available to transport visitors to and from the festival area.

Capital Eclipse Village is hosting a festival in North Jefferson City filled with live music, kid's activities, vendors and more. Parking is $10 per car and a free shuttle is available to transport visitors to and from the festival area. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Capital Eclipse is also hosting a viewing at the Missouri State Capitol. Several activities including educational demonstrations and eclipse coverage will be available. Viewing is free, however parking in North Jefferson City for $10 per car is suggested as parking near the capitol is limited.

The Boonville Chamber of Commerce as well as the City of Boonville are working to schedule more activities on the lead up to the solar eclipse.

Sunday:

Blackout in Boonville - A block party at the Depot District (First Street) will be held including music, food, a car museum, games and more. You can register HERE.

Monday:

Golf tournament at Hail Ridge Golf Course, for more informaiton or to register to play, please call (660) 882-2223

Bike ride along the KATY trail

BBQ at State Fair Community College

Official viewing sites

Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport, 20044 Pearre Lane (I-70 Exit 106) Kemper Park, Third Street

Friday:

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Light and Shadow art gallery and cocktail reception at Williams Wood University.

Saturday:

9 a.m. - Noon: Farmers Market on 5th Street, between Court and Nichols Streets. Enjoy the kids activity station by Callaway County Public Library.

Farmers Market on 5th Street, between Court and Nichols Streets. Enjoy the kids activity station by Callaway County Public Library. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Auto World Museum - features a solar car and a rare “Moon” car built in St. Louis.

Auto World Museum - features a solar car and a rare “Moon” car built in St. Louis. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Create your own 12” x 16” acrylic on canvas painting at the Art House for $35.

Create your own 12” x 16” acrylic on canvas painting at the Art House for $35. 12:30 p.m.: BBQ competition to benefit Central Missouri Honor Flight at the Serenity Valley Winery.

Sunday:

2 p.m. Program/Concert at the National Churchill Museum. Learn about the designer, Sir Christopher Wren, who was an astronomer before he was an architect.

Program/Concert at the National Churchill Museum. Learn about the designer, Sir Christopher Wren, who was an astronomer before he was an architect. 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Enjoy live music by Open Road and food vendors at Serenity Valley Winery. Camping available.

Monday:

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Sip With The Eclipse Viewing Party at Serenity Valley Winery - Enjoy music, food truck, games and wide open view of the eclipse with friends and family. Go on a hot air baloon ride, too.

Sip With The Eclipse Viewing Party at Serenity Valley Winery - Enjoy music, food truck, games and wide open view of the eclipse with friends and family. Go on a hot air baloon ride, too. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Canterbury Hill Winery & Restaurant viewing party - view from the bluff tops over looking the Missouri River.

Canterbury Hill Winery & Restaurant viewing party - view from the bluff tops over looking the Missouri River. William Woods University: Join assistant professor Joe Kyger as he offers an opportunity to use the university’s state-of-the-art telescope to offer a unique perspective on the totality.

"Eclipse on the Greens" at Tanglewood Golf Course - half price off golf, drinks and merchandise.

Monday:

Total Eclipse of the Trail event will feature a two hour horseback ride along the Katy Trail during the time of the eclipse. Other activities including Cow Patty Bingo will be available. The trail ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. The registration fee for the event is $20.17 and includes solar eclipse safety glasses, a beverage ticket and more.

Covenant Point Camp and Retreat Center will be hosting a Quilt Auction and Luncheon to celebrate 20 years of summer camp along with viewing for the solar eclipse on August 21st.

Monday:

10 a.m.: Quilt Auction begins as well as other silent auction tables.

Quilt Auction begins as well as other silent auction tables. 11 a.m.: Quilt Auction will end and the Convenant Point Camp and Retreat Center's luncheon begins as they celebrate 20 years of summer camp.

Quilt Auction will end and the Convenant Point Camp and Retreat Center's luncheon begins as they celebrate 20 years of summer camp. 1 p.m.: Luncheon will end and guests are expected to find a space on their 160 acres land to view the eclipse.

Purchase Adult Admission tickets through the camp's summer registration site before August 12th. Wristbands will be given out once checked in and must be worn during the solar eclipse viewing. The tickets will include the luncheon, bidding for the silent auction, solar viewing glasses and other camp activities.

Lodging and Tent Reservations are also available and can be accessed through the same summer camp registration site listed above.

Multiple events are planned around Marshall through the weekend. Multiple opportunites exist at the Saline County Fairgrounds.

Saturday:

Nite & Day 5K

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. : Shoping Under the Sun- Saline County Courthouse Square. Arts, crafts, food and commemorative buys. Admission is free.

: Shoping Under the Sun- Saline County Courthouse Square. Arts, crafts, food and commemorative buys. Admission is free. 4-10 p.m.: The Cosmic Concert - Saline County Fairgrounds, $10 for lawn, $20 reserved seating. Get tickets HERE.

Sunday-Monday:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. : Shoping Under the Sun- Saline County Courthouse Square. Arts, crafts, food and commemorative buys. Admission is free.

More information can be found on the city of Marshall's eclipse website.

