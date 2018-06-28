Mid-Mo. Legal Services Provides Rights Info to Regency Tenants

COLUMBIA - Columbia Regency Mobile Home Park stands in the crossfire of a rezoning request that would bring students in, and kick current residents out. Mid-Missouri Legal Services will provide Regency residents with vital information Tuesday night, about their legal rights, and what to expect moving forward with Regency's shutdown a possibility.

The presentation is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m., at The Crossing Church, 3615 Southland Drive, Columbia.

Last month, Crocket Engineering Consultants, on behalf of Regency of Missouri, Inc., submitted a rezoning request and Planned Unit Development (PDU) plan for Aspen Heights, a student housing developer.

Regency's mobile homes could be replaced with up to 375 units, housing around 1,000 students.

If the rezoning request is approved, Regency legally must give tenants 120 days to move. That said, moving a mobile home can cost as much as $4,000.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday evening regarding Regency's rezoning.