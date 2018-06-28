Mid-Week Holiday Hurts Travel

The Fourth of July usually means holiday traffic. Jordan Perso filled up his car to celebrate in Jefferson City.

"I'm just going out of town for the Fourth to hang out with my friends, get out of town for a little bit, get away from work and my weekly and daily responsibilities," Perso said.

Holiday travel is something he is used to. But not eveyone shares his plans.

"It's just a short day. You can't go anywhere. Normally we're up in Illinois or something for the long weekend, and being just that it's a Wednesday, we can't do it," Columbia resident Tom O'Neill said.

The Regency Hotel in downtown Columbia sees this trend in its numbers for the holiday. Only one-fourth of the hotel is reserved for the holiday.

"For Fourth of July it's definitely low, but then again the Fourth of July is in the middle of the week so you're not going to be traveling too much," front desk manager PJ McIntyre said.

Workers will have to use their vacation days if they want to take full advantage of the midweek holiday. Despite gas prices being higher this year, the estimated number of travelers is expected to increase by 0.8 percent from last year.