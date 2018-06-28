Middle school math teacher charged with child pornography

LEBANON (AP) — A middle school math teacher in southern Missouri has been charged with possessing child pornography.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 24-year-old Brandon Hileman, of Conway, was charged over the weekend with the felony. He has been released on bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The 400-student Joel E. Barber district hired Hileman in August. The district learned about the allegations Friday, and Hileman has been fired. Officials said electronics and computer equipment were seized when a search warrant was served at his home.

Superintendent Tina Nolan says the district believes, based on its conversations with law enforcement, that no students were involved. A letter posted on the district's website says student safety is the school system's "top priority."