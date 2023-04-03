JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department will work with WHP Trainingtowers of Grandview to install a five-story tower and a two-story residential/industrial training facility.
The new building will be built at 2304 Hyde Park Road, and plans have been established to demolish the building currently at that location.
The total cost of construction is $1.8 million. To help pay for the building, the fire department will accept a $200,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Treasury's American Rescue Plan State and Local Recovery Fund.