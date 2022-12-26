CAMDEN COUNTY — One person was killed in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 54 Monday afternoon, Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported. One person was also arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in connection to the crash.
Troopers are investigating a two vehicle injury crash on U.S. 54, near Route J, in Camden County.Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/BIOVN7esmz— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 26, 2022
Susan Graham, 73, of Arcola was pronounced dead after her vehicle collided with an oncoming truck which crossed over into the westbound lane near Tangle Drive.
According to the accident report, 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt was driving east on Route 54 around 4:20 p.m. when his vehicle began to travel off the right side of the roadway. After moving back on the road, the vehicle began to skid and crossed over into the westbound lane of traffic. Vonderschmidt was not wearing a seatbelt, MSHP reported.
At the same time, 75-year-old Larry Graham was driving west with Susan Graham when Vonderschmidt's vehicle crossed lanes. According to the report, Graham's vehicle struck the passenger side of Vonderschmidt's vehicle, which then traveled off the left side of the roadway before coming to a rest upright. Graham's vehicle rotated and traveled off the right side of the roadway, the report said.
All three individuals were transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, where Susan Graham was later pronounced dead at 5:02 p.m.
According to the report, Larry Graham and Vonderschmidt suffered moderate and serious injuries, respectively.
Vonderschmidt was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated causing the death of another, driving while intoxicated causing significant injury, failing to drive on the right side of the road and not wearing a seatbelt and according to online arrest records.
Both vehicles were totaled in the accident. This incident marks MSHP Troop F's 6th fatality in December and the 75th fatality for 2022.