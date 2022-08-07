MONITEAU COUNTY - One man died and another seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Moniteau County on Saturday night.
According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:37 p.m., David Burnett, 45, and Charles Gagnon, 59, of Tipton, were traveling east on Highway 50.
The crash occurred when approximately 750 feet west of Koerkenmeier Road, Burnett, the driver, travelled off the right side of the road, causing the 2009 KAWASAKI to overturn and ejecting both himself and Gagnon.
Burnett sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital by EMS. Gagnon was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to Heckert Funeral Home in Sedalia.
According to the report, neither Burnett nor Gagnon were wearing their helmets.
This is Troop F's second fatality for the month of August.