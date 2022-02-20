MONITEAU COUNTY — One person is dead and two people are injured after a shooting in Moniteau County. It happened early Sunday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
MSHP is assisting Moniteau County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that the incident occurred on Carney King Road in Russellville.
Deputies took a suspect into custody shortly after the shooting was reported, according to the post.
The sheriff's office has not released the names or ages of the victims or suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation and investigators will send out a press release once formal charges are filed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.