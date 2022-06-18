JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting involving multiple juveniles.
At around 8:45 p.m., JCPD responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Ohio Street. When officers arrived, they found one juvenile with a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened inside a residence where several other juveniles were present, a press release said.
Multiple juveniles were then taken into custody and turned over to the Cole County Juvenile Attention Center for further interviews.
The victim was transported first by EMS, and then by helicopter, to receive treatment for their wounds. At this time, there is no update on the juvenile's condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact JCPD at 573-634-6400 or Crimestoppers 659-TIPS (659-8477).