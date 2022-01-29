CAMDEN COUNTY - One man was killed and another man injured after a single-car crash in Camden County on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on Route TT, just north of Crane Cove Drive around 2:24 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2007 Ford Focus going northbound crossed the center of the road and started to skid, before crossing the road again.
The Ford then left the road on the right side and struck a tree, the report said.
The car's passenger, 36-year-old John C. Johnston of Sunrise Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, 26-year-old Brandon C. Broswell of Camdenton, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with serious injuries.
Neither Johnston nor Broswell were wearing a seatbelt, the report said.