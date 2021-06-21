MEXICO, Mo. - A 25-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle accident in Mexico on Saturday night.
According to a news release, the Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to a motorcycle crash around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Curtis.
Richard C. Dollens, of Mexico, was operating a 2007 Yamaha and traveling westbound before he lost control and left the road.
Dollens' motorcycle struck the guide wire of a utility pole and a hand rail running along a sidewalk before coming to a stop near a small creek.
Dollens was transported to the Audrain Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the release said.
The crash is under investigation.