MEXICO, Mo. - A 25-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle accident in Mexico on Saturday night.

According to a news release, the Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to a motorcycle crash around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Curtis. 

Richard C. Dollens, of Mexico, was operating a 2007 Yamaha and traveling westbound before he lost control and left the road.

Dollens' motorcycle struck the guide wire of a utility pole and a hand rail running along a sidewalk before coming to a stop near a small creek. 

Dollens was transported to the Audrain Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the release said.

The crash is under investigation. 