MORGAN COUNTY - One man died and three other injured after their boat crashed into a rock bluff at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night.
According to an incident report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shortly after 9 p.m., Roy Jackson, the 63-year-old driver of the boat, along with three other male occupants, were traveling west on the main channel of Lake of the Ozarks.
The crash happened at the 69 mile mark, when Jackson failed to maintain a proper look-out and struck the boat into a rock bluff, the report said.
As a result of the collision, one of the three occupants, 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill, was killed in the crash.
He was pronounced dead at 1:51 a.m. Sunday and was taken to Kidwell-Garber Funeral Homes in Versailles.
Jackon, along with 36-year-old James A. McKown and 64-year-old James E. McKown, the other two occupants, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Lake Regional Hospital.
According to the report, none of the men were wearing their life jackets.
Next of kin has been notified.