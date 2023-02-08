A Columbia convenience store sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket that is worth $1 million after Tuesday night's drawing, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery.
The ticket, sold at Alta Convenience on East St. Charles Road, matched all five white-ball numbers — 9, 15, 46, 55 and 57 — but did not match the Mega Ball number of 4. The winner can claim their prize in the next 180 days in Jefferson City, St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.
The next drawing will be held Friday at 10 p.m. The estimated jackpot is $50 million, with a chance for another "Match 5" $1 million prize if a ticket has all five white-ball numbers without the Mega Ball number.