$10,000 reward offered in Monroe County missing woman case

MONROE COUNTY − A $10,000 reward is being offered by the family of a missing Monroe County woman.
Betty Hayes, 88, was reported missing on Friday, Dec. 17. An endangered silver advisory was also issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The last known contact with Hayes was by a family member on the evening of Dec. 16, where she was believed to be at her home.
Hayes' family believes she was possibly abducted from her home on Route C in Holliday, Missouri.
A search near her home was conducted that Friday and expanded into a large-scale air and ground search on Saturday, Dec. 18. Searches have continued since that time.
The family of Hayes is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance, or for her safe return.
Hayes is described as a white female with blonde/gray hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'2 and 86 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored stocking hat and a dark coat with purple sweat pants. However, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it's possible her clothing changed since she was last seen.
The sheriff's office said her vehicle was still at her home address. She has also been diagnosed with dementia.
Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 660-327-4060 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 800-525-5555.