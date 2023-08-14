COLUMBIA - Ten Columbia entrepreneurs have been awarded $5,000 each in grants from Regional Economic Development Inc. and Central Missouri Community Action's annual Minority Business Enterprise program.
The Minority Business Enterprise Grant, funded by the City of Columbia, is designed to promote diversity, economic advancement, and empowerment within the local business landscape.
"We are proud to recognize these exceptional individuals who have not only shown dedication and innovation but also represent the diversity and vibrancy of our community," remarked Ray Hall, minority business coordinator for REDI. “These grants offer a financial boost to entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, allowing them to flourish and contribute to the local economy.”
The grant recipients showcases entrepreneurial spirit that strives through Columbia:
• Jadi Davis—Jadi's Fiber Creations
• Latonya Coats—Purpose In Beauty
• Mykene Powell—Typsy Treats
• Supreme Allah—Revv Scooters
• Treana Cason, Shalina Reed—Dolli's Designs
• Candace Hulsizer— Black Tea Bookshop
• Jay-Dee Bush—Precision Vision Productions
• Reginald Hatton—BOMMO
• Sujan Kim—Sodam Catering
• July Vanessa Ramírez Figueroa—Julie Vanessa Cake Boutique
The Minority Business Enterprise Grant is available to businesses in Columbia, whose ownership comprises 51% or more individuals who self-identify with minority groups.