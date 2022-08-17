GASCONADE COUNTY - A 10-month-old was accidentally shot by a 3-year-old in the outskirts of Rosebud Tuesday, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office.
The ordeal took place at the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies received a report of a shooting and were dispatched to the residence. When they arrived, they found the 10-month-old with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
After an investigation conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, it was determined that the 3-year-old found the gun inside of a purse laying on the counter.
Following the shooting, the 10-month-old was taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington and was later transported to Children Hospital in St. Louis for addition medical treatment.
Due to the victim being a juvenile, no names will be released. At this time, the sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected.
The 10-month-old is expected to make a full recovery.