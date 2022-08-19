COLUMBIA − A winning "200X" scratcher ticket was sold at the Conley Road Hy-Vee and claimed this week, the Missouri Lottery announced Friday.
The $100,000 prize was claimed at Aug 17. The "200X" scratcher game currently offers over $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,00 prizes and one $2 million top prize.
The Missouri Lottery says active scratchers and draw games tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Out-of-the-Way Getaway Promotion” for a chance to win trips, cash and merchandise prizes through Aug. 23.
In fiscal year 2021, tickets sold in Boone county won more than $29 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes, according to a news release.