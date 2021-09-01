107 catalytic converters seized after two search warrants served in Sedalia

SEDALIA - Two search warrants were conducted by multiple agencies Wednesday in reference to an ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters in the Sedalia area.
One search warrant was served at 508 West Main Street in Sedalia, where a business allegedly purchased catalytic converters to be recycled. The other search warrant was served at 5162 Highway 135 in Otterville.
Investigators found cutoff catalytic converters stored outside and in a barn, according to a Facebook post from Sedalia Police.
A total of 107 cutoff catalytic converters were located at the two locations and seized by investigators.
Police say a typical catalytic converted is designed to last the life of the vehicle and it is "unusual for the part to need to be replaced."
Arrested were Otterville residents Robert G. Roland, 48, and Crystal Y. Roland, 34. The two were taken to the Pettis County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
The business was determined to be in violation of a Sedalia city ordinance, which is prohibition against maintaining a nuisance property. The business was posted with the notice of the violation, mandating the property owner to resolve the violations within 60 days.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Sedalia Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, Crime Resolution Unit, the Detective Sergeant from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and deputies from the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.