PULASKI COUNTY − Eleven dogs were rescued from a Pulaski County residence last week after deputies responded for a wellness check.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Halt Drive on Thursday for reports that several dogs were severely emaciated and neglected.
The dog owners voluntarily surrendered the 11 dogs to the Kitten and Puppy Division. The owners' names have not yet been released, pending charges.
The dogs were evaluated by veterinarians and received medical attention. The Kitten and Puppy Division said the dogs were all in "very poor physical condition" and will require a large amount of food, supplies and medical care. Donations are being accepted online.
Sheriff Jimmy Bench said he wanted to commend the deputy who followed through with the case and the shelter for taking the dogs in.