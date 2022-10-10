JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) has approved over $11 million in contracts to improve roads across mid-Missouri.
Among the projects approved by the commission is the diamond grinding and pavement repair of over 10 miles of pavement along eastbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County.
The project will take place from the Route A/Z interchange to the Montgomery County line. The contract for the project was awarded to Emery Sapp and Sons, which submitted the low bid of $2,489,161, according to a press release.
The commission was also awarded a $4,406,646 contract to Magruder Paving, for resurfacing projects along Callaway County Routes CC and AD.
The contract also calls for pavement improvements on Routes C, AA, OO, TT and AE in Callaway County.
Contracts were also awarded for seal coat overlays on Routes U, V and DD in Phelps County, Routes 134, D, H, Y and AA in Miller and Morgan counties, Route 5 in southern Laclede County, and Routes Y, V and Outer Road 54 in Camden County, according to a press release.
The commissioners also approved pavement grinding along Interstate 44 westbound near Bourbon in Crawford County, as well as resurfacing along Routes BB and MM in Laclede County.
All projects are scheduled to take place in the 2023 construction season.