MOKANE - In honor of Memorial Day, one mid-Missouri girl wanted to honor veterans and others by cleaning up a cemetery.
Avery Young, 11, started cleaning a few weeks ago after she noticed many of the gravestones were dirty and didn't have flowers on them.
“While looking at graves I realized that there were no flowers on some or that some were very dirty,” Young said. "We used my grandpa’s power washer and we power washed the stones.”
She power washed each gravestone. Then, with a crew of family and friends to help, Young placed a flower at every marker in the cemetery, and a flag at veteran's graves.
Young said this work makes her feel respectful to those who served and those who have passed.
After weeks in the cleaning process, Young estimates the cleaning took over 30 hours to complete.