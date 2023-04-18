COLUMBIA − Stephens College will receive $2.5 million annually for five years from the Bill and Doris Scharpf Foundation in support of its School of Health Sciences, according to a Monday news release.
The pledge of a total $12.5 million will automatically renew every five years if the college meets "basic mission and financial requirements."
"Doris was a Stephens woman in every sense of the word," Stephens College President Dianne Lynch said in the release. “She was a passionate advocate for the transformational impact of a Stephens education and wanted to help ensure that her own life-changing experience would continue to be possible for others.”
The School of Health Sciences will be renamed in honor of Doris Spiegelberg Scharpf, who attended Stephens from 1940 to 1942. She died in 2019 at the age of 95.
Stephens College offers eight undergraduate and graduate academic programs to prepare its students to serve in clinical and research settings in the School of Health Sciences.