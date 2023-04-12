COLUMBIA − A 12-year-old girl was struck by the dolly on a towing truck Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.
The incident happened on McGee Road, west of Route B, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A Dodge 4500 was stationary on the right shoulder of McGee Road, as it prepared to tow a vehicle from a previous crash.
The child was standing near the front passenger side of the towed vehicle and was grabbing items from inside the vehicle. The tow driver failed to see the child and began to drive away from the scene, according to the report.
The child was then struck by the dolly attached to the towed vehicle's right rear tire, causing moderate injuries to the girl, the report said.
The tow driver immediately stopped the vehicle.
The girl was taken to University Hospital by a private vehicle.