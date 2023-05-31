COLUMBIA – Following Columbia School Board member Katherine Sasser's resignation, 13 applicants now hope to fill her vacancy.
Applications for the positions closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Candidates to be considered now include Jan Mees, Chuck Basye, Phil Stroessner, John Potter, Della Streaty-Wilhoit, Andrea Lisenby, James Patterson, Frank Aten, Sahba Jalali, Greg Brockmeier, Mike Zweifel, James Gordon and Karen Hayes.
Members of the board will review the applications at a 6 p.m. special session on June 5. At 7 p.m. June 7, the board will hold a special session to interview "top selected candidates."
The public is invited to attend both sessions, but the School Board will not accept in-person public comment at either meeting "due to the number of candidates and the number of community members who may wish to support them." The board has an online contact form where the public can share their feedback.
The appointment of the new member will take place on June 12, and the member will serve until April 2024.