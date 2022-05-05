COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri announced Thursday that 13 students received proposed sanctions for their involvement in the hazing case at the former fraternity Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known as Fiji.
Former MU student Danny Santulli ended up in the hospital during the early morning hours on Oct. 20, 2021, after alcohol hazing at Fiji, a lawsuit claims. His blood-alcohol content was 0.486, according to the suit.
In an email sent on Thursday morning to the campus, Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students Bill Stackman said the MU Police Department investigated the incident and has now sent that information the Boone County Prosecutor's Office where a criminal investigation will continue. The proposed sanctions come from MU's Office of Student Accountability and Support for violations of the Student Code of Conduct.
Stackman said federal law prevents the university from revealing who was involved or who has received these sanctions. He said they can be "severe," either expulsion or suspension.
The MU investigation found that "significant amounts of alcohol were consumed." The investigation also found that the Mizzou chapter of Fiji violated multiple rules in MU's Standard of Conduct. Both MU and the national fraternity removed its local chapter following the incident.
The Santulli family has agreed to settlements with 20 out of 23 defendants in their case, according to the family's attorney David Bianchi.
Santulli, who is 19 and from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, remains unresponsive at a Colorado rehabilitation facility.
A hearing will take place Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
This story is developing and will be updated.