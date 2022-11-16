CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 13-year-old suspect was detained after a police pursuit in Fulton Tuesday night.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation in the State Road F area around 7 p.m. The deputy also found the vehicle had been reported stolen.
The pursuit ended after the 13-year-old driver stopped near Westminster College and fled on foot, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
The foot pursuit went through downtown Fulton, where the 13-year-old was eventually detained.
The juvenile is now in the custody of juvenile detention authorities in the 13th Circuit Court.
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said the investigation is ongoing, with the assistance of Fulton police, and further arrests and/or charges are possible.