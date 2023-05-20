COLUMBIA - A child is dead after losing control of his motorcycle at Finger Lake State Park Motocross Track in Columbia Saturday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 1:05 p.m.
The 13-year-old from New London, Missouri, lost control of his Kawasaki KX250 motorcycle. He then went airborne, collided with the ground and was ejected from the motorcycle.
A doctor pronounced the child dead at University Hospital just over an hour later at 2:23 p.m.
This is Troop F's second fatality this month and 18th in 2023.