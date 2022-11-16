COLUMBIA - The 13th Circuit Court, which covers Boone and Callaway counties, are shrinking the total amount of fees for juvenile cases.
"We were notified very recently that the court has decided that they will cut those juvenile court fees by $70," Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association (MOCLA) President Dan Viets said. "Reducing those juvenile court fees by $70 per case is a really dramatic move. We appreciate it and applaud the circuit court for taking that action."
According to Boone County Court Administrator Cindy Garrett, the National Center for Youth Law, based in California, conducted an evaluation to see if the county was handling juvenile cases in an appropriate manner.
Afterwards, the National Center reached out to the MOCLA and the Columbia NAACP. What they learned was that Boone County had one of the highest costs of court fees for juvenile cases in the entire state.
"Juvenile court cases are considered civil cases, and so how we were assessing juvenile court fees were based on them being a civil case," Garrett said. "I was assuming all courts across the state were charging fees on juvenile cases as civil cases since that's what they were."
Currently, the 13th Circuit Court has court fees for civil cases worth $100.50. But with the removal of a majority of those fees on Dec. 1 for juvenile cases, those involved will have to pay $30.50.
The fees that were recommended to the 13th Circuit Court to be removed are:
- Court reporter fee: -$15
- Clerk fee: -$45
- Basic civil legal services fee: -$8
- Inmate security fee: -$2
"When they brought the data to our attention, saying, 'Hey, you all are charging higher than anybody else.' I went to our office's state court administration and asked for the data and it was confirmed," Garrett said. "That allowed us the opportunity to talk among our circuit to see what was best. It was great that they brought that to our attention."
The Columbia NAACP did not hear about the changes to the court fees until Wednesday, but is thankful that it can help those in need.
"African American families, low-income families can not afford those high fees and it gets them in trouble a lot of times with back-pay and this sort of thing because they can't keep up with those payments," Columbia NAACP President Mary Ratliff said. "Any little bit that we can get shaved off will be just a benefit to them."
Viets believes that this is the beginning of not just reducing fees for juvenile cases, but cutting all fees for juvenile cases.
"Waving them all together. The circuit has also indicated that it will consider waving the court cost and fees entirely in juvenile court cases where the family is indigent," Viets said. "That's another option that exists for families that are completely destitute. The court may not charge them any fees at all, and we think that is a great step in the right direction, we really support the action the circuit court is taking, and we think they're doing a really positive thing here."