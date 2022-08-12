COLUMBIA − Fourteen schools in Boone County will benefit from the donations collected at Friday's Pack School Pantries Food and Funds Drive, hosted by he Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri.
Food was collected in the Dillard's parking lot at the Columbia Mall, along with cash or check donations. Non-perishable items like macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and canned goods were collected in large barrels, and money was collected in buckets.
Volunteers and staff of the Food Bank also collected donations in cash or by Venmo at the entrances of the mall.
In total, the Food Bank said it raised $5,300 and 500 pounds of food during the 12-hour drive.
While the food barrels weren't filled to the brim, representatives for the Food Bank said they appreciate every donation they get.
After the drive, the food will be taken back to the food bank before it's delivered to the schools, according to the Food Bank's director of communications and marketing, Katie Adkins.
"From here, we take the food that we collect back to the Food Bank, it goes to the volunteer room, it gets sorted, you know, we check to make sure expiration dates are good, all that jazz," she said. "And then the food gets sorted out into deliveries for the schools. And then it heads to the schools, each of our school partners runs their own school pantry. So they may be a little different based on the way the school is set up and the process that they use."
One of the volunteers, Guy Clow, said this is his third year helping with this food drive.
"We're out here collecting for Boone County school pantries," Clow said. "So just right before school starts, we wanted to go ahead and see what we can get to stock up all the pantries and be ready to go for the school year. Yeah, and this isn't the first time, this would be our third now that we've done this."
The Food Bank hopes that the food and money collected will help make sure students don't go hungry once the school year starts.
"One of the best things about Pack School Pantries is it's just a really good event to let people know that hunger is something that happens in our schools,' Adkins said. "And you know, we know that our community cares deeply about our students. And so this is a really great time for our community to come together and make sure those students get what they need for the beginning of the year."