COLE COUNTY - A 14-year old boy was seriously injured after an accident in Cole County on Monday afternoon.

The unnamed boy was traveling on a private roadway when a deer struck his vehicle, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The car rolled over several times before the boy was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. The driver was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by helicopter.

The crash report did not provide an update on the driver's condition.

