MILLER COUNTY - A 14-year-old passenger was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Miller County Sunday afternoon.
The juvenile was riding with 19-year-old Drew Danner, of Laurie, as they traveled west on Missouri Route 52. Around 1:06 in the afternoon, Danner was driving too fast for weather conditions and lost control of the vehicle, according to a crash report from the highway patrol.
Danner's vehicle crossed the center lane and struck an oncoming vehicle, totaling his car and severely injuring his passenger. The other driver was not injured, the report said.
The boy was transported to University Hospital by MU air.
Danner was arrested on charges of marijuana possession, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, using an invalid driver's license, failure to drive on the right side of the road, driving while impaired and child endangerment, according to the highway patrol's arrest report.