TABLE ROCK LAKE — A 14-year-old girl from St. Louis died after colliding with another watercraft on Table Rock Lake near Little Indian Point 5 on Saturday afternoon.
A 15-year-old male struck her 2004 Bombardier personal watercraft with his 2004 Bombardier personal watercraft which ejected her the jet ski, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report.
The female was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
This is Troops D's 7th boating fatality for 2021.