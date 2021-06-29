BOONE COUNTY - An unlicensed 14-year-old is seriously injured after crashing a Jeep Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Route CC at Dinwiddie School Road around 1:12 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the Centralia driver was traveling west on Route CC when he failed to properly negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road. He then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and the Jeep overturned.

The driver was transported by Boone EMS to University Hospital with serious injuries.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the crash report said.

