Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the Missouri River... at St. Charles at Washington at Hermann at Chamois at Jefferson City River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 26.3 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 27.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 14.5 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 26.3 feet, State Route 179 near Sandy Hook is closed due to flooding. Also, State Highway K one mile east of McBaine in Boone County is closed. && Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Missouri River Jefferson Cty 23.0 26.3 Tue 9 am 23.8 24.4 21.9 17.5 MSG &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, including the following areas, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO, Moniteau MO, Monroe MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO and Shelby MO. * Through this evening. * Waves of showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected at times today across northeast and central Missouri as well as west-central Illinois. This heavy rainfall could occur repeatedly over some locations, including those that have previously received significant rainfall, leading to localized flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&