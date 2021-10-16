COLUMBIA - Every Saturday morning, George Zimny and Bryan Hickey tie up their shoelaces, get their bikes out of the garage and prepare to run, bike and swim for at least five hours.
The routine was immersed out of a "COVID moment" that had the two thinking about how they could spend their days in lock down. It was during an early morning workout at their neighborhood gym when the two decided to commit to completing an Ironman race.
An Ironman is a triathlon distance that includes a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run.
"The crazy thing for us was we had never done anything more extreme than some endurance races, like long runs, maybe a 30 minute or 45 minutes circuit race," Zimmy said. "So we decided to accept the challenge and do it together."
Together, the two started to train with a bit of a learning curve.
"On the first day, [we] finished up with a three mile run, which was very hard to do," Hickey said. "We didn't realize how heavy our legs would be after that."
The pair, along with their friend Matt Clervi started training in September 2020. Zimny and Clervi signed up for the Sacramento Ironman on Oct. 24 this year, and Hickey committed to the Waco Ironman on Oct. 23.
Training for the Ironman ranged from an hour to two hours for the friends during the work week. The two trained all throughout the winter and summer to prepare to race the following year.
By summer, the two said they wanted to do something more with all the time they were putting in.
"We kind of got to a point where it was just all about us," Zimny said. "And in my eyes, this felt like such a kind of a selfish thing to do."
All the hours spent training and away from their families deemed the need for a higher purpose.
"There's a local family here in the community, the Loos family, they have a little girl who, just a few years ago, went through Leukemia," Zimny said. "The story is pretty amazing. Pediatric cancer research literally saved this little girl's life."
That's when the two found their cause for the training: to contribute to the #RallyforRhyan campaign. Jen and Brad Loos founded the campaign when their daughter was diagnosed in order to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Hickey knew Rhyan's parents personally, and said they were both touched by the research that saved their daughters life.
"From the start of our journey of training for the Ironman, to now being on a deeper mission than just ourselves, we're doing it for the Loos family and doing it for pediatric cancer research," Zimny said. "It's just opened our eyes to a much greater greater cause and it's pushed us to the end."
The two are now just a week away from race day, and not too far from their goal of raising $40,000 for pediatric cancer research.
"It's bittersweet for this long journey to kind of come to a close, but I'm really excited to complete it," Hickey said. "I think more importantly, just the impact that we can have on any children that have to go through that experience of dealing with cancer."
The two will also host a raffle on Tuesday for RallyforRhyan hats. Every $100 donation goes towards a spot in the raffle.
Anyone wanting to donate to the cause can follow this link.