CAMDEN COUNTY - A 15-year-old driver is facing serious injuries after they were thrown from vehicle in a crash Wednesday night.
The driver, who is from Kaiser, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 54 around 11:49 p.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver was running from police before crashing on a curve. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned after impact.
The driver was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. According to the crash report, they were not wearing a seatbelt.