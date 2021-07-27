CAMDEN COUNTY − A 15-year-old from Richland was life flighted to a Springfield hospital following a UTV crash in Camden County Monday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the juvenile was driving north on Route A around 8:10 p.m. Monday, when they went over a small hill and lost control of the UTV. The UTV traveled into a dry creek bed and overturned, the report said.
The juvenile was then transported by air to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield for their serious injuries.