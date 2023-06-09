MEXICO – The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) is investigating an incident in which a 15-year-old male was struck by a car Thursday.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:04 p.m. in the 800 block of West Liberty, according to a news release from the department.
The teenager attempted to cross the road and did not see a 2007 Sterling utility truck approaching. He ran into the path of the truck, and the truck driver was unable to avoid hitting him, MPSD said.
The Audrain Ambulance District transported the teenager to University Hospital in Columbia for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
The roadway was closed for about 45 minutes.