MILLER COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Miller County Wednesday afternoon.
The juvenile from Brumley was driving east on Highway 42 around 5:44 p.m. when her vehicle started to skid, according to a crash report from the highway patrol.
She then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree and fence.
The girl was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
The vehicle she was driving was totaled.