JEFFERSON CITY - Two 16-year-olds were injured in a crash at the 1100 block of US 50 westbound between the tri-level and Dix Rd.
Jefferson City Police Department responded to the scene at 5:01 p.m. on Sept. 10.
The 16-year-olds were traveling in a blue GMC Sierra Pickup on US 54 southbound when the driver took the exit ramp to US 50 westbound. 39-year-old Brett Jackson was taking the same exit in a semi truck.
The right lane was coming to an end, and the GMC pickup merged to the left lane where the semi truck was. The GMC pickup hit the semi truck and went off the right side of the roadway into a creek where it overturned.
The 16-year-olds were able to leave the GMC pickup, and an ambulance took them from the scene to be treated for injuries. Jackson wasn't injured.
The Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.