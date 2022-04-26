HUNTSDALE − More than 160 acres along the Missouri River in Boone County will become a place for the public to connect to the state’s landscapes as well as a site for research and conservation, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) announced Tuesday.
The property, which is about 20 minutes west of Columbia at the end of Sarr Street in Huntsdale, sits on a stretch between the Missouri River and the Katy Trail. It will be owned by TNC and operated in partnership with Missouri River Relief.
The property was donated by Larry and Brenda Potterfield and includes the building formerly operated as the Station House restaurant.
Plans include using the building as a base of operations for Missouri River Relief to engage the community with the river and help care for it.
A boat ramp that had been accessible through memberships will be open to the public, TNC said.
TNC said it will restore natural habitats across the property, stabilize the riverbank with natural materials and plantings, rejuvenate onsite wetlands and plant native vegetation.
“This is a one-of-a-kind site with limitless potential to conserve crucial habitats while providing access for the community to enjoy and learn about Missouri’s unique biodiversity,” TNC’s Missouri State Director Adam McLane said.
TNC said the site will become a cornerstone of its development of a network of Centers for Conservation Innovation across Missouri. The centers provide opportunities for on-the-ground research to help test, develop and demonstrate best practices for land management.
The site is expected to provide unique research opportunities, restored habitat and additional public access to the Missouri River. It can serve as a destination for school field trips with programs for teaching students about river habitats.
TNC and its partners plan to engage stakeholders in coming months to develop a master plan for restoration and community access.
Until then, the public access will be limited to the boat ramp and associated parking lot.