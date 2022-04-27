HUNTSDALE − Larry and Brenda Potterfield, Midway USA owners, donated 160 acres of land to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) on Monday. The land will be owned by TNC and is in partnership with Missouri River Relief.
The property is about 20 minutes west of Columbia at the end of Sarr Street in Huntsdale. It sits on a scenic stretch between the river and the Katy Trail.
The land includes a building formerly operated as the Station House restaurant.
This is the first time all 160 acres will be accessible to the public.
Larry Potterfield originally bought the property in 2016, and now he and his wife Brenda want to share it with the public. Potterfield said at their age, they were beginning to plan out what to do with the estate.
"Well what are we going to do with it?" Potterfield said. "Which would be better selling it or giving it away? If we give it away who would we give it to?" Potterfield said.
He said he and Brenda picked among 10 different organizations but ultimately chose TNC.
TNC will conduct high-quality restoration of natural habitats across the property, which will include stabilizing the riverbank with natural materials and plantings, rejuvenating onsite wetlands and planting native vegetation.
"We want it to be a place where people can engage with the river, for education, recreation, and for research," TNC Strategy Manager Barbara Charry said.
Charry said the research will be around floodplains and the benefit of floodplains for people and wildlife.
"It will be about different types of practices that will help with flood resilience," Charry said.
Charry said wildlife around floodplains is very rich, and restoring the property with native plantings will attract diverse species to the land.
Missouri River Relief Development Manager Lisa Cole said their organization is grateful to finally have a space along the river to conduct river cleanups and advance education of the biodiversity in the area.
Cole said the land is expected to be a destination for school field trips to teach students about local river habitats.
"It will certainly include not just local schools but ultimately we would like to be educating students and teachers from all across the state," Cole said.
Missouri River Relief is planning on teaching the public about the biodiversity on the river as well.
Cole said the tentative plan is to turn the Station House into a "base of operation" for Missouri River Relief.
"There is a possibility for it being a base, but we're just starting this conversation which is super exciting," Cole said.
Larry Potterfield said giving the property away creates something of value to the community forever. He said giving it to an organization such as TNC will do just that.
TNC and partners plan to engage stakeholders in the coming months to develop a master plan for restoration and community access.
Until then, the public access will be limited to the boat ramp and associated parking lot.
To check for updates on when the 160 acres will fully be accessible, check out the TNC website for updates.