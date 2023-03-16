COLUMBIA — Special Olympics Missouri hosted its 16th annual Columbia Polar Plunge on March 11 at Bass Pro Shops Lake.
the event raised a total of $61,005.96 to date, with 203 people participating, according to a press release.
Plunge coordinator Krista Evans thanked those who came out and jumped in the lake's cold waters.
“Every year, I am so impressed by the commitment of the plungers and community members to still show up, rain or shine, and help make this a great event," Evans said. "We truly appreciate the support from the Columbia community and all our great Plunge sponsors. Thank you for supporting our athletes and Special Olympics Missouri.”
This year's Polar Plunge was held in conjunction with the Columbia Police Department.
The top individual fundraiser was Sarah Byland who raised over $2,200. Bass Pro Shops won first place for a group, and the Fulton High School student council won first place for top fundraising school.
This year's Plunge ambassador was Anna McDaniel, a SOMO board member, athlete leader and health messenger. SOMO said she worked for months to help spread awareness of the Plunge. McDaniel was also part of the top fundraising team - SOMO Disco Friends.
“I loved to see how many people came out on a cold and rainy day to support Special Olympics Missouri athletes,” McDaniel said. I also loved to see all the plungers so happy and full of excitement and energy to plunge into cold water. I am definitely looking forward to many more plunges in the future.”