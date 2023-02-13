COLUMBIA - The Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) announced the theme for the 16th annual Columbia Polar Plunge Monday.
The "Reason for Freezin'" Plunge will be held on Saturday, March 11, and will be disco-themed. People can participate in swimwear and take "polar" dips into Bass Pro Shops Lake, according to the organization.
Anyone 10 years or older is invited to the event. The Columbia Police and Fire Departments will help host the event at Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia.
“Our Central Area athletes are fortunate to have the continuous and generous support of the Columbia community," Plunge Coordinator Krista Evans said.
The 2022 Columbia Polar Plunge raised over $76,800 for SOMO athletes, according to the release. The goal for this year's plunge is $60,000.
Each participant must raise a minimum of $75 to take the Plunge.
Golden Plunger Awards for the most creative costumes will be presented to the top school, top group and top individual.
Day-of registration starts at 10 a.m., and the Plunge will begin at noon. Click here to register and sign up for the fundraiser.
KOMU 8 is one of the sponsors for the Polar Plunge.