MEXICO - Seventeen storage units were damaged after a fire early Tuesday morning.
Mexico Public Safety officials responded to the 500 block of South Clark Street around 4 a.m. for the fire at a self-storage building.
Crews found the fire on the west side of the building. Seventeen storage units and their contents were damaged. No injuries were reported.
Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 800-392-TIPS or 800-392-8477 or Mexico Public Safety Office at 573-581-2100 or 573-473-5800.