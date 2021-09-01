COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Sexton Road near Woodlawn Avenue.
A 17-year-old female has been taken to the hospital with injuries, according to police at the scene.
A drive-by shooting has been reported on the corner of E Sexton Rd and Woodlawn Ave. One person has been transported to the hospital with injuries @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/56T3PyF8aJ— Ethan Absler (@Eabsler) September 1, 2021
CPD is still looking for the person responsible for the incident and has no suspect information available at this time.
According to CPD Communications and Outreach Supervisor Toni Messina, officers on the scene performed life-saving first aid until EMS and Columbia Fire arrived.
Communications and Outreach Supervisor for the Columbia Police Department, Toni Messina, says officers performed life-saving first aid on the female victim before EMT’s arrived @KOMUnews— Ethan Absler (@Eabsler) September 1, 2021
A KOMU 8 reporter says there are multiple CPD vehicles at the scene. Crime scene tape is up in front of a house. Police also found damage to car parked in a driveway at the scene.
Messina said there are currently no concerns for public.
Ridgeway Elementary, Hickman High School and Douglass High School are all within a mile of the scene.
Columbia Public Schools confirmed that Ridgeway Elementary operated in a hold and secure status, which means students were kept inside while police investigated. All Ridgeway students are safe and learning continued as normal.
CPS has not confirmed what protocols Hickman and Douglass High Schools used during the incident.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.