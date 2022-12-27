MEXICO - A juvenile was taken into custody Monday for property damage.
The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to the 800 block of West Monroe in reference to people with a gun around 8:44 a.m.
Law enforcement learned the back window of an SUV was vandalized by a gun, according to a news release from the department.
Residents in the area gave information to officers which led them to the 600 block of South Olive, where a 17-year-old male was detained and taken into MPSD.
The 12th Circuit Court Juvenile Division took custody of the juvenile for this as well as other offenses caused, according the release.