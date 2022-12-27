MEXICO - A juvenile was taken into custody Monday for property damage.

The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to the 800 block of West Monroe in reference to people with a gun around 8:44 a.m.

Law enforcement learned the back window of an SUV was vandalized by a gun, according to a news release from the department.

Residents in the area gave information to officers which led them to the 600 block of South Olive, where a 17-year-old male was detained and taken into MPSD.

The 12th Circuit Court Juvenile Division took custody of the juvenile for this as well as other offenses caused, according the release.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.