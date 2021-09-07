SEDALIA - A 17-year-old is to be charged with second degree assault after turning himself in on Sept. 4, according to Sedalia Police.
Officers were dispatched to Centennial Park on Sept. 3 for a report of an assault. Police met a 13-year-old victim and her friend. Family took the victim to the ER, and she was released later that day, according to a news release.
After the assault took place, a video of the fight circulated on social media identifying the suspect, the release said. KOMU 8 obtained the video, which showed a male holding the victim in an apparent chokehold. The victim then falls to the ground and appears to lose consciousness.
SPD has requested a charge with second degree assault to the Pettis County Juvenile Office.