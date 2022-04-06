MEXICO - The Audrain Community Hospital and the Callaway Community Hospital announced they have laid off 175 full-time employees.
The two hospitals previously suspended all services on March 25 due to restructuring and financial reasons, Noble Health announced.
Jeff Stone, Interim CEO Of Callaway County Community Hospital said, "Our number one focus is on working through these challenges so we can continue to deliver healthcare close to home.
Noble Health is seeking financing to avoid shutting down these hospitals permanently.
"We wish we weren't in this situation but we are doing everything we can to see that hospitals are re-opened in both Counties," said Amy O'Brien, CEO of Audrain County Community Hospital.
The affiliated health clinics will remain open. This includes Cornerstone Family Medicine, Family Medicine/Walk In Clinc, Internal Medicine Clinic, Perry Clinic, Wellsville Clinic, Montgomery Clinic, Callaway Rural Health Clininc, Orthopedic Clinic and the Women's Health Clinic.
The employees will continue to have health benefits through April 30.