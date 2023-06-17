ROCHEPORT - On Saturday, June 17, The Rocheport Area Merchants Association celebrated their annual Rocheport Stroll.
This event went from 4-8 p.m. and it allowed residents, visitors and tourists of the town to "stroll" among the history of Rocheport.
Those who purchased tickets to the events received a commemorative glass, shopping bag and map where they were able to stop at different tents featuring different winery and brewery pop-ups from mid-Missouri.
One shop owner in Rocheport says he thinks the turnout this year is going to benefit the town.
"Last year we had over 600," said Brad Landolt, owner of The Meriwether Café and Bike Shop. "We expect a pretty similar turnout this year."
There were also local vendors in attendance, as well as live music and an artist formerly featured at the Rocheport Plein Air event held in 2022 in conjunction with the Columbia Art League.
"It's (the Stroll) probably about the largest event that we have here in town," said Landolt. "It brings a lot of people into town from all over the place, all over the area, and even the state at large."
The Rocheport Stroll also benefits other businesses in the town.
"It brings a lot of people into town who stay, so it's obviously really good for the lodging businesses and they (visitors) need to eat," said Landolt. "So that's good for the restaurants, so it's a really nice way for people to come and experience the charm that Rocheport has and also have a few drinks while they're doing it."
The stroll brought in a large crowd this year, even though the access to Rocheport was pretty blocked off from different access points, like the Route BB bridge.
Visitors heading to Rocheport can still take exit 115 off of I-70 heading westbound. Or, they can take Route J or Highway 40 coming from Columbia.
Those heading east on I-70 will have to take exit 121 heading to Columbia, and then turn onto Route J or Highway 40 to get to Rocheport.