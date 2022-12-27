PHELPS COUNTY — An 18-year-old was killed in a train crash Tuesday afternoon near Country Road 3640 and Highway KK, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. 

According to the accident report, 18-year-old Cadey Rogers of St. James was driving over a railroad crossing just after 2 p.m. when she failed to yield to an oncoming Burlington Northern freight train.

The train collided with her car, totaling it, and she was pronounced dead almost immediately afterwards at 2:10 p.m. by the Phelps County Coroner, the report said.

MSHP reported that the crossing has cross-bucks as well as a yield sign, and the freight train was left at the scene. 

This accident marks MSHP Troop I's 5th fatality for December and its 37th for 2022. 

