PHELPS COUNTY — An 18-year-old was killed in a train crash Tuesday afternoon near Country Road 3640 and Highway KK, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
According to the accident report, 18-year-old Cadey Rogers of St. James was driving over a railroad crossing just after 2 p.m. when she failed to yield to an oncoming Burlington Northern freight train.
The train collided with her car, totaling it, and she was pronounced dead almost immediately afterwards at 2:10 p.m. by the Phelps County Coroner, the report said.
MSHP reported that the crossing has cross-bucks as well as a yield sign, and the freight train was left at the scene.
This accident marks MSHP Troop I's 5th fatality for December and its 37th for 2022.